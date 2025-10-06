Argentina: Espert steps down from reelection bid

Despite previous announcements in the opposite direction, Libertarian Congressman José Luis Espert admitted on Sunday that he would be dropping his reelection bid to the federal Congress after he was linked to a notorious drug-trafficker wanted in the US State of Texas.

In this scenario, Espert's campaign tarnished whatever credibility President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza had left after the $LIBRA and National Disability Agency (Andis) scandals splashing the head of State himself and Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, respectively.

Espert received some US$200,000 in 2020 from Fred Machado, an Argentine businessman wanted for alleged drug trafficking and money laundering. Espert admitted to the money wiring and also acknowledged taking around 35 trips on Machado's private planes during his 2019 presidential campaign, though he claimed not to know about Machado's activities.

The economist said he could not allow the scandal to jeopardize the Libertarian “project for the country” and denounced his situation as a “ruthless media trial” and a “sinister operation orchestrated by the system.” He remains a sitting congressman and vowed to prove his innocence without parliamentary immunity. “Time will show that we are not all the same,” Espert wrote on X.

“This is an operation clearly orchestrated by a system that destroyed Argentina for decades and sustained by a ruthless media trial against me,” he added. “I have nothing to hide and will prove my innocence before the courts, without immunity or privileges.”

“The necessary explanations will be given at the appropriate time and in the appropriate place,” he insisted.

Milei strongly defended Espert, accepting his resignation but calling the allegations a “big lie” and a “sinister operation” by the opposition designed to distract from the government's progress.

The president also praised Espert for making a “noble gesture” by stepping aside, arguing that the lawmaker was a “fighter” who placed the “historic responsibility” of the cause of freedom above his personal interests.

Milei confirmed that Diego Santilli will replace Espert as the top candidate on the LLA list, showcasing the “loyal and noble” electoral alliance with former President Mauricio Macri's Propuesta Republicana (PRO) party.

The scandal hit LLA amid overturned vetoes and corruption allegations, highlighting the party's hardships in sustaining its agenda without broader political consensus.