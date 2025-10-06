Lula asks Trump to end high tariffs on Brazilian products

The two heads of State agreed to meet in person soon

Presidents Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and Donald Trump of the United States held a videoconference on Monday for 30 minutes, during which the South American leader requested the removal of the 50% tariffs imposed on Brazilian products, Agencia Brasil reported.

“In a friendly tone, the two leaders talked for 30 minutes, recalling the good chemistry they had in New York during the UN General Assembly, the two presidents reiterated the positive impression of that meeting,” said the Planalto Palace in a statement.

“President Trump and I exchanged phone numbers to establish a direct line of communication. My Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Ministers Mauro Vieira, Fernando Haddad, Sidônio Palmeira, and Special Advisor Celso Amorim were with me during the conversation,” Lula explained on X.

During the conversation, Lula said that the contact represents an “opportunity to restore the 201-year-old friendly relations between the two largest democracies in the West.” He recalled that Brazil is one of three G20 countries with which the United States has a surplus in the balance of goods and services. He then requested the withdrawal of the 50% surcharge imposed on products from the South American country, in addition to the restrictive measures applied against Brazilian authorities.

“President Trump has appointed Secretary of State Marco Rubio to continue negotiations with Vice President Geraldo Alckmin, Foreign Minister Mauro Vieira, and Finance Minister Fernando Haddad,” the Planalto Palace said.

The two heads of State agreed to meet in person soon. Lula suggested that the meeting take place during the ASEAN Summit in Malaysia and reiterated his invitation to Trump to attend COP30 in Belém and also offered to travel to the United States.