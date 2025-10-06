Get our news on your inbox! x

Strong conservative comeback seems certain in Chile’s November presidential election

Monday, October 6th 2025 - 10:54 UTC
Jeannette Jara, the candidate of the current ruling catch-all left wing coalition, and Jose Antonio Kast the hopeful most certain to win the run off according to current public opinion polls Jeannette Jara, the candidate of the current ruling catch-all left wing coalition, and Jose Antonio Kast the hopeful most certain to win the run off according to current public opinion polls

With less than a month and a half to Chile’s presidential election, public opinion polls are indicating that the incumbent candidate of the ruling left wing coalition, Jeantnette Jara is leading, but with only 27% of vote intention. However the main opposition hopeful, Jose Antonio Kast from the Conservative Party is very close with 25% vote intention.

Other candidates include Evelyn Matthei, and Johannes Kaiser, with 16% and 11% vote intention respectively, also belonging to party organizations that are very critical of the current president Gabriel Boric and this catch-all left wing coalition.

Since 2023 voting in Chile is no longer voluntary but compulsory, and the polls are showing that those voters who must now cast a ballot prefer Kast with 27%, while ladies Jara and Matthei are almost in a draw with 18% and 17%.

And since a run off seems almost certain in such a polarized environment, the incumbent candidate Ms Jara, belonging to the Chilean Communist party and former Labor minister of President Boric’s cabinet, is expected to be defeated by Kast 49% to 32% and 46% to 30% if running against Ms Matthei, the daughter of a former Air Force member of the military Junta , led by Augusto Pinochet and which ruled Chile for almost two decades.

The Panel-Ciudadano poll was done October 2nd and 3rd involving 1.821 persons with a 2 to 3% error margin.

