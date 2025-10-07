Ecuador: President Daniel Noboa’s convoy attacked amid protests over fuel subsidy cuts

The Ecuadorian government has denounced an attempted assassination against President Daniel Noboa, whose convoy came under attack while en route to an official event in the south of the country. The president was unharmed and continued with his scheduled activities, according to authorities.

Environment and Energy Minister Inés Manzano said the incident occurred in the town of El Tambo, in the Andean province of Cañar, when “around 500 people appeared and began throwing stones” at the presidential caravan. “There are also bullet marks on the president’s vehicle,” she added. The car is now being examined by the police’s criminal investigation unit.

The government has filed a complaint with the Attorney General’s Office and reported the arrest of five individuals, who will be charged with terrorism. “We will not allow this. Ecuador says yes to peace, yes to work. These violent demonstrations are not what our country needs,” Manzano said.

The attack occurred on the 16th day of nationwide protests organized by the Confederation of Indigenous Nationalities of Ecuador (Conaie), following Noboa’s decision to eliminate the diesel subsidy, raising its price from US$1.80 to US$2.80 per gallon.

Manzano clarified that the government does not blame traditional Indigenous groups for the assault but rather “criminal cells inciting acts of terrorism.”

For its part, Conaie denounced what it described as a “brutal police and military crackdown” during Noboa’s visit to El Tambo, claiming that “five of our members were arbitrarily detained.”