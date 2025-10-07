Milei plays rockstar in midterm campaign rally and book launch

7th Tuesday, October 2025 - 08:30 UTC Full article

“I'm going to have to write more books to have more of this,” Milei celebrated

Argentine President Javier Milei held a large-scale political event at Buenos Aires' Movistar Arena on Monday, combining a musical show with the presentation of his new book, La Construcción del Milagro (The Construction of the Miracle), just three weeks before the midterm elections, with his La Libertad Avanza forecast to suffer a major defeat following the scandal involving Congressman José Luis Espert and other dubious affairs..

Milei performed several rock songs. “La Banda Presidencial” (which in Spanish means both the presidential sash and the presidential band, thus making a word game) also featured some members of Congress, such as Deputy Bertie Benegas Lynch on the drums.

The head of State used the event to send a defiant message to his opposition: “Listen up, Kirchnerists, you may have won a round, but you're not going to win the battle, let alone the war.”

“Demoliendo Hoteles”:

Porque Javier Milei interpretó esa canción de Charly García para la presentación de su libro en el Movistar Arena pic.twitter.com/fERkrBCuH8 — ¿Por qué es tendencia? (@porquetendencia) October 6, 2025

The president highlighted the economic achievements of his administration and called on people to vote for La Libertad Avanza: “We are halfway there, let's finish crossing the river. The way out is freedom.” He acknowledged that “we had to improve our political muscle” because “administration alone is not enough” and closed with a clear message: “If there is one thing that will not change in this government, it is its reformist vocation. Because either freedom advances or Argentina regresses.”

During his show, Milei also chanted with irony about former President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner (CFK), who is under house arrest wearing a tracking anklet.

Milei officially launched his book alongside Spokesperson Manuel Adorni, highlighting the economic achievements of his administration.

He also condemned the October 7, 2023, attack against Israel by the pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas, singing the Hava Nagila in tribute to the victims. He referred to Israel as the “stronghold of the West.” The president also called for the release of the hostages held in Gaza, noting that among them were “four Argentines.” He also expressed solidarity with the couple and their children, who were victims of an anti-Semitic attack.

Before the concert, some incidents featuring Libertarian activists and opposition protesters from the Territorial Liberation Movement (MTL) were reported. When addressing those opposing his party, Milei recalled that ”they tried to assassinate (Jair) Bolsonaro, (Donald) Trump, they assassinated (Miguel) Uribe, and took the life of our beloved Charlie Kirk.“

”We had to develop political muscle because this is not won by throwing stones from the stands, but by getting our feet wet in the neighborhood, and that is how elections are won,” Milei also told his followers.

A recent poll conducted by Zuban Córdoba y Asociados indicates a significant increase in the disapproval rating for the government, which reached 64.7%, up from 58.7% a month prior. Milei's negative image reached 63.2%, with a vast majority of Argentines (65.3%) believing that “the worst has not yet passed.” In this scenario, 56% of respondents believe Milei's party, La Libertad Avanza (LLA), is heading for a loss in the upcoming elections and only 12% support maintaining the current course of economic policy. In addition, 62% of people felet distant from the United States and President Donald Trump, while 64% consider the support agreement to be merely symbolic. The survey was conducted between September 28 and October 4 on 1,900 cases, with the resignation of José Luis Espert occurring after the data was collected.