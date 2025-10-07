Nicolás Maduro's Government allegedly foils bombing of US Embassy in Caracas

7th Tuesday, October 2025 - 10:19 UTC Full article

Maduro admitted he had a positive response from Washington

Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro announced on Monday that a “local terrorist group” had planned a “false flag” attack to plant explosives at the US Embassy in Caracas.

“It is an Embassy that, despite all the differences we have had with the US governments, is protected [...] by our government,” Maduro said during his weekly TV show. “All security has been reinforced around the US Embassy and the investigation continues,” he noted.

Maduro claimed that two highly credible sources (one national, one international) confirmed a plan to detonate an explosive device at the Embassy as a “provocative act” intended to escalate tensions with Washington amid US military mobilization in the Caribbean. “The information was confirmed by two highly credible sources, one national and one international. Our intelligence system, with seriousness and professionalism, managed to detect and dismantle the attempted attack,” Maduro said.

The Chavista leader said he immediately ordered the Venezuelan government to notify and share detailed information about the threat—including names, times, and locations of meetings—with the US government.

Maduro reported a positive response from US authorities and confirmed that security has been reinforced around the diplomatic mission, which he stressed is protected and respected by Venezuela in accordance with international law.

The Bolivarian leader described the attempt as a “provocation” and warned that it was part of a larger destabilization plan aimed at justifying further aggression against his country, where authorities are currently searching for those involved. “Names, surnames, times, and locations of the meetings have been reported. Venezuelan authorities are searching for and capturing those involved who remain in the country,” Maduro also pointed out.