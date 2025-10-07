Physics Nobel Prize granted to US, UK, and French researchers of quantum mechanics

7th Tuesday, October 2025 - 21:20 UTC Full article

The 2025 Nobel Prize in Physics was awarded to three researchers: John Clarke (UK), Michel H. Devoret (France/USA), and John M. Martinis (USA), for their work on quantum mechanics, the Swedish Academy announced on Tuesday.

The scientists were honored for their research and experiments, primarily conducted since the 1980s, which led to the discovery of the macroscopic quantum mechanical tunnel effect and energy quantization in an electrical circuit.

Their work demonstrated that quantum effects, like a particle “tunneling” through a barrier, can occur in a system large enough to be observed in an electrical circuit.

This research is fundamental to understanding how quantum mechanics operates and is the basis of all digital technologies.

The Nobel Committee highlighted that their findings pioneered the “next generation of quantum technologies,” including the development of quantum computers, quantum cryptography, and quantum sensors.

All three laureates have affiliations with the University of California, with Devoret also working at Yale University.

The announcement follows the Medicine Prize on Monday, with the awards for Chemistry, Literature, Peace, and Economics to follow.

The prizes, each valued at 11 million Swedish kronor, will be presented on December 10.