Trump questions Bad Bunny as Super Bowl performer: “I don’t know who he is”

7th Tuesday, October 2025 - 22:46 UTC Full article

U.S. President Donald Trump criticized the decision to feature Bad Bunny as the headliner of the 2026 Super Bowl halftime show, claiming he has no idea who the Puerto Rican artist is. “I’ve never heard of him. I don’t know who he is,” Trump said during an appearance on Greg Kelly Reports (Newsmax). He added, “I don’t know why they do this… It’s crazy,” referring to the NFL, which commissions the show’s production to Roc Nation, led by Jay-Z, with Apple as the sponsor.

The controversy erupted after host Greg Kelly mocked the choice —“the league just picked the bunny guy, Bad Bunny, or whatever his name is”— and gained traction among conservative circles. Corey Lewandowski, senior adviser at the Department of Homeland Security and Trump’s 2016 campaign manager, warned that ICE “will be present at the Super Bowl” and added: “If you’re in this country illegally, go home.”

Bad Bunny —a U.S. citizen born in Puerto Rico— is one of the most influential Latin artists globally, with three Grammy Awards, 12 Latin Grammys, and the most streamed album in Spotify’s history. In September, he explained that he excluded U.S. mainland stops from his world tour due to “concerns over possible ICE raids” outside concert venues.

The NFL has not blamed any party for the decision. The halftime show has traditionally featured both American and international artists, including Shakira, Jennifer Lopez, Rihanna, Coldplay, Katy Perry, and Kendrick Lamar. The 2026 event will take place on February 8 in Santa Clara, California.

The exchange comes amid heightened migration tensions under the Trump administration, which has expanded immigration raids and interior enforcement while promising a stronger ICE presence at major public events. Civil rights groups have denounced these operations for creating fear among Latino and immigrant communities.