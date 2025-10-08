Argentina to extradite alleged drug trafficker Fred Machado to US

After around three years of shelving, Argentina's Supreme Court (CSJN) on Tuesday acquiesced to the extradition request of alleged drug trafficker Federico Andrés “Fred” Machado to the US State of Texas, after which the Executive announced it would move on with all necessary proceedings.

“The President of the Nation has instructed the relevant areas to implement the necessary steps to comply with the judicial decision and move forward with the corresponding executive action,” the Office of the President (OPRA) said in a statement.

Machado's connections with Libertarian Congressman José Luis Espert further fueled the collapse of President Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza's public perception ahead of the Oct. 26 midterm elections.

In this scenario, Milei instructed the Foreign Ministry, the Legal and Technical Secretariat, and the Cabinet Chief to take the necessary administrative and diplomatic steps to implement Machado's extradition while insisting on Casa Rosada's commitment to international cooperation in fighting money laundering, drug trafficking, and organized crime.

Technically, the CSJN upheld a ruling of a lower Federal Court, rejecting Machado's final appeal. Machado, currently under house arrest in Argentina, faces multiple federal charges in the Eastern District of Texas, including conspiracy to possess and distribute at least five kilograms of cocaine, manufacturing and distributing cocaine, illicit association to commit money laundering, and conspiracy to commit electronic fraud.

Machado confirmed he provided financial contributions and consulting payments to Espert, consisting, among other things, of US$150,000 for Espert's meal and travel expenses during his 2019 presidential campaign, stating Espert told him, “We're broke.” “Espert didn't ask me for money. He didn't ask me for a specific amount. He asked me for help,” Machado said in a radio interview. The suspected druglord claimed his assistance was “minimal” and not a full campaign financing effort, but criticized Espert for denying their relationship after the case surfaced. He also admitted to paying Espert US$200,000 for a consulting agreement regarding a mining project in Guatemala.