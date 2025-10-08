Falklands invites Wildlife Photographer Rachel Bigsby to promote the Islands

Rachel has delivered lectures at prestigious institutions such as the Natural History Museum, Royal Geographical Society, and National Museum of Scotland.

The Falkland Islands Government is delighted to welcome Rachel Bigsby, an award-winning wildlife photographer with a special interest in seabirds, to the Falkland Islands.

During her visit, Rachel will be giving a public lecture where she will share insights into her creative process, conservation ethos, and the stories behind her remarkable photography. This is a unique opportunity for the local community to hear directly from one of the UK’s most exciting wildlife photographers.

Entirely self-taught, Rachel’s work blends creative vision, deep subject knowledge, and ethical fieldcraft to reveal the hidden lives of her subject in visually compelling and emotionally resonant ways.

Her artistry has earned her the Natural Artistry Award in Wildlife Photographer of the Year and the Portfolio Award in Bird Photographer of the Year. She is also a Nikon Creator, RSPB Ambassador, and a published contributor to National Geographics, among others.

All are welcome, but spaces are limited. To secure your seat, please register your interest by 12pm, Friday 17 October by emailing prassistant@sec.gov.fk.

However such an invitation was questioned, not the artists talent but the opportunity under the following terms, “Just out of interest what is the purpose of her visit? Or is this an opportunistic visit on her way somewhere else? Not at all questioning her talent or interesting talk but we do have plenty of amazing wildlife photographers here … so it seemed an odd expense at a time when money is not exactly flush? So not a gripe … just questions.

To which a FIG spokesperson replies, “as part of the normal public diplomacy season, FIG will host a number of media professionals to promote greater awareness of the Falkland Islands internationally.

Partnering with a photographer with Rachel’s profile will provide opportunities for images of the Falkland Islands to reach a wider audience and to showcase what makes our environment and wildlife so special.

The many talented photographers we have in the Islands are very much valued, and it is hoped that Rachel’s visit will inspire and help create opportunities to share the Falklands story even further. Public diplomacy initiatives like this are an important part of engaging internationally, and we aim to ensure all activities provide long-term value.