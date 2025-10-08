South Georgia receives the visit of Commissioner Martin-Reynolds

8th Wednesday, October 2025 - 21:33 UTC Full article

Mr. Colin Martin-Reynolds before boarding the MV Silver Explorer

At the Sir Ernest Shackleton grave in Grytviken cemetery

The Governor of the Falkland Islands and Commissioner of South Georgia and the South Sandwich Islands, Mr. Colin Martin-Reynolds has visited the British Overseas Territory, some 1.400 kilometers east/south east of the Falklands, and which are also in his realm of action.

Reaching South Georgia is not easy, there is no airport or airstrip, so naval vessels or visiting cruise or yachts are the limited means. In this case the Commissioner boarded MV Silver Explorer, the cruise vessel that inaugurated the season in the Falklands with South Georgia included in its tour.

The Commissioner thus joined hundreds of visitors on the journey enjoying picturesque views of icebergs and whales along the way to the unique ecosystem and marine protected area.

And upon arrival at King Edward Point in South Georgia, the Commissioner experienced the newly implemented full access process including immigration which now includes the new Entry Control System (ECS). Funds raised by the ECS are key in supporting the SGSSI Government in achieving its sustainability goals. This was quickly followed by biosecurity checks where the Commissioner checked his luggage for anything that may threaten the Island’s natural environment.

After meeting the hard working post officers, the Commissioner was excited to post a card from the South Georgia Post Office - one of the world’s remotest! This is a popular spot for tourists where stationed post officers work hard to enable visitors and stationed personnel to connect with their loved ones from this remote territory.

A visit to the museum was also part of the agenda. The South Georgia Museum is supported by the South Georgia Heritage Trust and preserves the history of the island. At a visit to the museum, the Commissioner learnt more about the Island’s rich heritage and history from the passionate museum team behind this vital work.

Martin-Reynolds also met with on-the-ground Government team and other stationed personnel who work hard to help the Government deliver its goals, protecting this unique ecosystem in recovery.

Another area of interest is tourism which has become a fast growing industry much adorned by heritage of whale hunting and processing, and with every penny spent by visitors going back towards protecting the magic of the unique ecosystem and keeping out the invasive species that threaten it. This includes the dog handling team, which with their hard work keep them ready for their game, a crucial tool of biosecurity and environment protection.