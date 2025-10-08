US Senate confirms new Ambassador to Chile

8th Wednesday, October 2025 - 09:52 UTC Full article

Judd is known to master the Spanish language

The US Senate confirmed on Tuesday 107 nominees by President Donald Trump in a mass 51-47 block vote, leveraging new rules that allow the Upper House's advice and consent with a simple majority. Among other cases, former National Border Patrol Council Chairman Brandon Judd was confirmed as the new Ambassador to Chile.

In addition, former American football player Herschel Walker, a close ally of Trump, was confirmed as the US ambassador to the Bahamas.

Judd is known for his hardline stance on immigration and his criticism of the previous administration's border policies. He is a recognized specialist in security and immigration law, who has testified before Congress 19 times as an expert witness.

After 27 years with the US Border Patrol, where he began as a field agent, Judd ascended to lead the agency’s national council—a union representing 17,000 agents. Among his qualifications is his role as a Spanish instructor, a language he mastered during his service. In December 2024, President Trump nominated Judd to serve as Ambassador to Chile, citing his contributions to border policy and national security.

This wave of confirmations occurred during a partial government shutdown affecting several federal agencies. Senate Republicans have employed this approach to accelerate President Trump’s nomination agenda, while Democrats have voiced concerns over the rapid pace and limited deliberation.

Judd previously spent two years in Chile as a missionary for the LDS Church, giving him cultural and linguistic familiarity with the country. He currently resides in Pocatello, Idaho, with his wife. He comes from a family with a strong law enforcement background.

