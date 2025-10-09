Bolivia: Arce denounces anti-democratic plot in Congress

Arce insisted he intends to hand over the presidential sash on Nov. 8

Bolivian President Luis Arce Catacora denounced on Wednesday an alleged plan originating from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly to suspend the presidential runoff election scheduled for October 19.

During a press conference, Arce claimed the plan involved the Senate fast-tracking a bill by Senator Pedro Benjamín Vargas (from the opposition/Andronico wing of the ruling MAS party) that seeks to remove and prosecute the members of the Supreme Electoral Tribunal (TSE).

“We want to denounce that the Senate is attempting to approve and discuss, with dispensation from procedure and regulations, the bill presented by Senator Pedro Benjamín Vargas, which seeks to suspend the functions of the electoral officials in order to extend the term of office of the elected authorities, namely the president, vice president, deputies, and senators,” Arce said.

The Legislative Branch intends to “prosecute the current electoral officials and thereby suspend the second round,” he added.

By removing the TSE justices, the plan's true purpose, according to Arce, is to suspend the October 19 runoff and extend the term in office of the current elected authorities.

Arce also mentioned a parallel plan in the Lower House to achieve these goals. In this scenario, the president ratified his government's firm commitment to democracy and the unwavering decision to hand over power on November 8 to the election winner. He urged the international community to take note of this threat to democracy.

He also called on the Supreme Electoral Tribunal to immediately convene a meeting of the four branches of government (Executive, Legislative, Judicial, and Electoral), including the Public Ministry, to publicly reaffirm their commitment to the democratic process.

“We as a government are present and we ratify our firm position against any plan that threatens democracy, as well as our unwavering decision to hand over the government on November 8 to whoever wins the elections that are currently underway,” insisted Arce.

Following President Arce's denunciation, Senator Benjamín Vargas requested that his controversial bill be withdrawn from the Senate's agenda and sent to the appropriate legislative committee.

Arce called on the international community to make this public denunciation, ”against democracy from the Plurinational Legislative Assembly, by some deputies and senators who are thinking of their own interests.