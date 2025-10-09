Gaza: Deal announced for release of all Israeli hostages

9th Thursday, October 2025 - 10:50 UTC Full article

Netanyahu said it was a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory” for Israel

A ceasefire agreement has been reached between Israel and Hamas, accepting the first phase of the US peace plan following mediated talks in Egypt. The deal is expected to be formally signed on Thursday.

The initial phase of the agreement is expected to lead to the release of all Israeli hostages held in Gaza in exchange for Palestinian prisoners, the withdrawal of Israeli troops to an agreed line, the end of the war, and the entry of humanitarian aid.

US President Donald Trump was instrumental in brokering the deal, announcing that both parties had accepted the plan and stating he was “very proud.” He may travel to Egypt on Sunday if the implementation goes well.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu announced he would convene his government on Thursday to ratify the agreement, calling it a “diplomatic success and a national and moral victory.” He and Trump congratulated each other on Wednesday on the “historic achievement.” Netanyahu also invited the Republican leader to address the Knesset (Israeli Parliament). In a warm and emotional conversation, Netanyahu expressed his gratitude to Trump, who praised the Prime Minister for his resolution and the actions taken.

“With the approval of the first phase of the plan, all our hostages will be brought home. This is a diplomatic success and a national and moral victory for the State of Israel,” Netanyahu wrote on X. “From the beginning, I made it clear: we will not rest until all our hostages return and all our goals are achieved.”

The pro-Palestine terrorist group Hamas confirmed the agreement, thanking the mediators Qatar, Egypt, Turkey, and Trump. The organization also stressed that the deal involved ending the “war of extermination” and the withdrawal of Israeli forces from Gaza.

Egyptian sources mentioned that Hamas was to “freeze” its military activities temporarily, but was not willing to submit its weapons to external supervision, thus maintaining its full military capabilities, arguing that its arsenal was necessary for the defense of the Palestinian people. Meanwhile, Egypt is reportedly pushing for the ceasefire to include conditions related to weaponry.

Some people in Gaza celebrated the agreement by chanting the phrase “Jayber to the Jews,” referencing an ancient battle where Muslim forces prevailed.

If all goes well, the hostages are due back home between Saturday and Sunday.