“Ticket to Antarctica,” Fleet of BAS airplanes heading from Canada to Rothera research station

9th Thursday, October 2025 - 08:54 UTC Full article

The fleet of British Antarctic Survey, BAS, aircraft have taken off on their annual ‘ferry flights’ from Canada, in preparation for a new season of science in Antarctica. The BAS fleet of aircraft is now flying the thousands of miles to the UK’s Rothera Research Station on the Antarctic Peninsula – a vast journey that is broken down across 11 stops over the North and South American continents, including Falkland Islands.

Their touchdown at Rothera Research Station will be the first appearance of new people for the team that have lived in isolation at the station since June.

The takeoff from Canada also marks the start of BAS’s “Ticket to Antarctica” adventure to the frozen continent – a public engagement campaign that invites you to send your name on an extraordinary adventure to the world’s most remote continent.

Created as part of the first update for participants, a new short film from BAS shows the behind the scenes of preparations for the ferry flights:

This year’s Ticket to Antarctica journey includes following the pilots as they fly over pristine Antarctic landscapes, visiting our station built on skis, conducting science from the sky, and discovering what life is really like in one of Earth’s most challenging environments.

Although the planes have now taken off from Canada, it’s still possible to sign up for Ticket to Antarctica and receive the weekly ‘airmail’ updates from the adventure. Additional names will be added to the record to join the journey across Antarctica, out towards the remote Sky-Blu field camp.

Win a postcard from Antarctica

For ten lucky participants who have sent their name, Antarctic ‘airmail’ will become a reality! During the adventure, participants will have the opportunity to join a draw to receive an exclusive postcard sent from the residents-only post office at Rothera Research Station, Antarctica.

Join fellow explorers from around the world

Last year’s Antarctic journey on board RRS Sir David Attenborough captured the imaginations of 70,000 people around the world. Participants told us it created “great memories” for grandchildren, helped families share in loved ones’ Antarctic experiences, and fascinated people from 2 to 92 years old.

Captivate your classroom

This year, it’s even easier for teachers to bring the excitement of Ticket to Antarctica into the classroom. Teachers can register a class as a group, and young people of any age can sign up to take part independently.

One teacher told us: “My Year 4 pupils loved receiving their weekly message. They would meet me at the door in the morning asking if it had arrived.”

Schools can join a live call with researchers at Halley VI Research Station as part of STEM’s Protect our Planet Day (recommended for Key Stages 2 and 3) on 27 November 2025. Teachers can also tap into curriculum-linked lesson plans for Key Stages 2-4.

Whether you’re fascinated by polar science, dream of adventure or want to share the magic of Antarctica with your family, this is your chance to experience one of the world’s last great wildernesses and understand the vital climate research happening there. Sign up at tickettoantarctica.co.uk

In related news it was anticipated that icebreaker and polar research vessel, RRS David Attenborough, flagged in the Falklands, is preparing for its upcoming expedition to Antarctica next week