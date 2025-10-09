Venezuela vows to defend itself in case of US attack

Venezuelan President Nicolás Maduro and Defense Minister Vladimir Padrino López issued strong warnings on Wednesday, announcing preparations in response to the US naval deployment and alleged aggressive actions in the Caribbean.

Maduro stated that Venezuela was increasingly ready to defend itself against the US, which he accused of seeking a “war in the Caribbean and South America” and attempting “regime change” to steal his country's resources like oil and gold. “If the gringos attack, we will respond,” he insisted.

He also announced the “surprise” activation of comprehensive defense zones nationwide, beginning in La Guaira and Carabobo, as part of the country's preemptive measures.

Meanwhile, Padrino López accused the US of planning to introduce special forces to carry out disruptive actions within Venezuela, including sabotage of vital services (electricity, gas, food distribution) and targeted assassinations.

He reported on the ongoing Operation Independencia 200 exercises, which are designed to strengthen the country's operational capacity and prevent the “strategic paralysis” sought by the US.

These exercises include 27 territorial actions focused on securing critical infrastructure like oil complexes, power plants, and hospitals, and preventing the establishment of an “enemy position” or naval blockades.

Padrino López claimed that the US is using accusations of drug trafficking as a pretext, and its true objective is to force a change of government due to Venezuela's wealth. He stressed that the military has a high level of cohesion to counter the alleged threats.