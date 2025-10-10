Bolivia: New fuel shortage and additional scandals at YPFB

The Bolivian city of Santa Cruz de la Sierra is facing a worsening shortage of diesel and gasoline, leading to long queues at petrol stations, particularly lorries waiting up to five days to tank up.

In addition, productive sectors like transport and agribusiness have declared a state of emergency, warning that the “unsustainable” crisis threatened to paralyze key activities and drive businesses bankrupt.

The agricultural sector alone requires 50 million liters of diesel in October and 150 million by the end of the year to sustain production.

YPFB President Armin Dorgathen attributed the drop in fuel shipments (down 70%) to a lack of US dollars, given that Bolivia imports nearly 90% of its diesel and 56% of its gasoline.

The head of the state-run oil company also saw an arrest warrant issued against him based on a complaint filed by the National Customs Service for alleged aggravated fuel smuggling, purportedly harming State resources.

In a joint press conference, YPFB claimed the exports under investigation were legal, conducted under the “powers” and “control” of regulatory agencies, and that the state had been paid US$14.4 million.

Customs Bureau Chief Karina Serrudo pointed out that the complaint was filed on Oct. 6 by former employees who had been sacked and faced prosecution. She described the move as an “act of retaliation” and noted that a Supreme Decree backed the transaction.

Bolivia has faced increasingly prolonged fuel shortages over the last two years due to severe difficulties in securing dollars for subsidized fuel imports.

Dorgathen announced that current supplies will only cover 70% to 80% of demand and that the budgeted US$56 million per week for imports is insufficient to meet the required supply (which he estimated at US$60 million). He also blamed the fuel shortage on the Plurinational Legislative Assembly for not approving international loans that would secure the necessary dollars.