Israel-Hamas ceasefire deal ratified and is in force

10th Friday, October 2025 - 10:51 UTC Full article

The Israeli Government on Thursday ratified the ceasefire agreement brokered by US President Donald Trump and other mediators with the pro-Palestine terrorist group Hamas, according to which all hostages are to be released in the coming days.

Israeli military sources confirmed Friday that the ceasefire has been in force since noon local time. However, Israeli forces “in the Southern Command are deployed in the area and will continue to operate to eliminate any immediate threat.”

As per the deal, Israel was to partially withdraw from Gaza, and Hamas must now release all remaining hostages in exchange for hundreds of Palestinian prisoners.

Approximately 20 Israeli captives are believed to be alive. The agreement covers the release of all hostages—both living and deceased. The exact list of Palestinian prisoners to be handed over is reportedly still being finalized. Hamas must simultaneously share information regarding the remains of any dead hostages whose whereabouts are currently unknown.

The first phase of a broader initiative led by Trump to end the two-year war, the agreement allows food and medical aid to enter Gaza. Future stages of the Trump plan, including how post-war Gaza will be governed and the final fate of Hamas, have yet to be discussed. Trump said he expects the hostages to be released early next week and hopes the deal will lead to “eternal peace.”

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu faced opposition from within his government coalition, with far-right ministers like Itamar Ben-Gvir vowing to vote against the deal and threatening to bring down the government if Hamas is not dismantled after the hostages are returned.

The United States plans to station 200 soldiers in the Middle East to monitor compliance with the ceasefire. Military representatives from Egypt, Qatar, Turkey, and possibly the UAE will also be part of the monitoring team, though a deployment of US troops into Gaza is not planned.

Brazil, among other countries, welcomed the deal, emphasizing its humanitarian dimension and reaffirming its support for a two-state solution.

US special envoy Steve Witkoff and President Donald Trump's son-in-law, Jared Kushner, met with PM Netanyahu and participated in the Israeli cabinet meeting before the approval, after which Trump confirmed he would be traveling on Sunday, first to Egypt to attend a signing ceremony for the deal, and later to Israel, where he has been invited to address the Knesset.

The war began after Hamas-led militants attacked Israeli communities on October 7, 2023, killing 1,200 people and taking 251 hostages. Israel's subsequent military response resulted in numerous casualties in Gaza.