Peru: Congress ousts Boluarte for moral incapacity

Peru's one-house Congress removed Dina Boluarte from the presidency late Thursday, citing her “permanent moral incapacity.” In an expedited proceeding, Congress Speaker José Jiri was sworn in as acting president just six months before the 2026 elections.

Parliament approved four motions of “permanent moral incapacity” with an overwhelming majority of 122 votes in favor out of 130 —far exceeding the required 87 votes. The motions cited Boluarte's shortcomings in addressing rising public insecurity and organized crime in the country.

Triggering this outcome was a high-profile armed attack suffered by the popular cumbia music group Agua Marina at an Army facility in Lima on Sunday night, which sparked massive public outrage over the government's inaction on crime.

The right-wing Jiri will be in charge of the executive until the general elections.

Peru's first female president, Boluarte served for two years and ten months, having assumed office in late 2022 after the impeachment of her predecessor and former running mate, Pedro Castillo. Despite lacking her own political party or bloc, she was supported by conservative forces in Congress until they ultimately promoted her removal, her approval ratings falling as low as 3% in recent polls.

During her term, the Public Prosecutor's Office opened numerous investigations into Boluarte, including for the violent repression of social protests (2022–2023) that left dozens dead, her alleged illicit enrichment in the so-called “Rolexgate” scandal, and various other potential crimes, including allegedly favoring the escape of a political leader and failing to notify Congress of cosmetic surgery operations.

Boluarte joins a list of Peruvian presidents—including Pedro Pablo Kuczynski, Martín Vizcarra, and Pedro Castillo—who have been removed from office since 2018 under the “permanent moral incapacity” clause.

Jerí took over Peru's executive branch as provided for in the Constitution when there is no vice president, as was the case with Boluarte, who held that office under Castillo and was promoted after his removal.

“Today, I humbly assume the Presidency of the Republic by constitutional succession to install and lead a transitional government of empathy and broad-based national reconciliation, for which we must build minimum agreements together,” Jerí said upon taking his oath of office.

The controversial 38-year-old lawmaker became Congress' Speaker in August. Leftwing Congressman José Quito warned Jerí “would not last a week in office, because the streets would drive them out.”