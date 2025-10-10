Putin admits Russia downed Azerbaijan Airlines Brazilian-built jet

Putin (R) made the announcement during a meeting with Aliyev in Tajikistan

Russian President Vladimir Putin publicly admitted on Thursday that his country's air defenses were responsible for the Dec. 25, 2024, downing of an Azerbaijan Airlines (AZAL) Brazilian-manufactured Embraer 190 jet, which killed 38 people.

Putin stated that the plane, flying from Baku and preparing to land in Grozny (Chechnya, Russia), was hit by fragments/debris from missiles fired by Russian air defenses attempting to intercept a Ukrainian drone. Azerbaijani authorities had previously said the plane was hit by Russian fire and crashed in Kazakhstan after trying to land.

The admission and subsequent discussions took place during a bilateral meeting between Putin and Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev at a summit in Tajikistan.

President Aliyev thanked Putin for his “personal” role in overseeing the investigation and for the “extensive information” provided. He also expressed confidence that the probe would be objective and unbiased, suggesting a thaw in relations that had deteriorated following the crash. Additionally, he described Russia as a friendly nation.

“You are personally keeping the investigation process under control, and we have no doubt that it will establish all the facts in an unbiased manner,” Aliyev told Putin, who promised to punish those responsible for the incident and assured Aliyev that Russia would meet all its obligations regarding compensation for the victims' families. Putin also stated that a legal assessment would be provided for the actions of everyone involved.

The incident, which killed 38 of the 67 people on board, had caused relations between the two countries to sour, with Aliyev previously stating that a lawsuit was being prepared against Russia.