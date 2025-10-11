Asunción wins bid to host 2031 Pan American Games

11th Saturday, October 2025 - 10:05 UTC Full article

This event will put Paraguay at the center of world sports, Peña noted

Following a presentation and question session on Friday at the Panam Sports General Assembly in Santiago, Chile, Asunción was chosen by 28 votes to 24 over its rival, Rio-Niterói, Brazil, to host the 2031 Pan American Games, marking the first time Paraguay will organize this major continental Olympic competition.

Asunción's winning proposal includes significant constructions, such as a Pan American Village, an Athletics Stadium, and a new Arena in the Olympic Park, complementing venues already used for recent junior events.

The decision was met with great celebration by national officials, who highlighted the historical significance of the win.

“For the first time in our history, we will organize this continental event, putting Paraguay at the center of world sport. In 2031, we will be united, proud, and ready to show the world the strength and passion of our people!” said President Santiago Peña.

Paraguayan Olympic Committee President Camilo Pérez expressed gratitude for the support, noting that the country's successful hosting of the recent Junior Pan American Games served as their best letter of introduction. “Thank you all very much. I know that sometimes supporting David costs a little more, but we want to be sure with Goliath,” he underlined.

Sports Minister César Ramírez emphasized that the games will be an opportunity for both national sports development and for Paraguay to “show the world that we are ready for great things.”