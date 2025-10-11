Brazil: Law enforcement mission leaves 7 Comando Vermelho suspects dead

11th Saturday, October 2025 - 07:30 UTC

Rio de Janeiro State Governor Cláudio Castro praised the results

A mission carried out on Friday by the Military and Civil Police in Rio de Janeiro against the city's largest criminal organization, the Comando Vermelho, resulted in at least seven deaths and 19 arrests.

“Operation Containment” aimed to curb the expansion of the Comando Vermelho and dismantle its financial, logistical, and operational structure, Brazilian authorities explained.

At least seven suspected criminals were killed in clashes, including a key drug trafficking boss, who was reportedly linked to a police officer's murder in May.

Six deaths occurred in the Morro do Juramento neighborhood, and the other, plus multiple arrests took place in the Complexo da Mangueirinha favela. The operation extended to other areas, including the western part of the city.

The action followed the death of Ygor Freitas de Andrade, alias “Matuê,” a major Comando Vermelho leader, just one day prior.

Police reported seizing ten rifles, eight pistols, and large quantities of drugs.

Civil Police Secretary Felipe Curi stated that since the start of “Operation Containment” in April, police have captured 98 criminals and “neutralized” another 10 in confrontations.

Rio de Janeiro State Governor Cláudio Castro praised the results, noting that his administration was committed to fighting crime.

“In Rio de Janeiro, those who choose the path of crime know that they will encounter a firm state that is present and on the side of those who want to live in peace,” he said.