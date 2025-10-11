Falklands, information sessions on Minimum Wage Accommodation Offset

11th Saturday, October 2025

The two sessions are due to be held at the Chamber of Commerce on Wednesday 15 October, 2:00pm and Thursday 16 October, 9.00 am.

The Falkland Islands Government (FIG) Policy Department is hosting briefing sessions for businesses on changes to the accommodation offset that are due to come into force on first January 2026.

This follows amendments to the regulation and legislation being approved at the August meeting of Executive Council and September’s meeting of the Legislative Assembly respectively.

The changes will see the accommodation offset provide greater protection to employees who rent from their employer, as well as uprating values so they are more reflective of minimum wage levels and the costs to business of providing housing.

Businesses who provide accommodation to employees are encouraged to attend one of the two sessions, to ensure they comply with the revised legislation come 1 January 2026.

• 2pm, Wednesday 15 October.

• 9am, Thursday 16 October.

Following these sessions, a number of resources will also be shared to support employers and employees with the coming changes. Information sessions for employees and the wider community will be held in the coming weeks.