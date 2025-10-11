Prosecutors want Boluarte banned from leaving Peru

Boluarte denied having sought asylum (TV photo)

Peru's Attorney General's Office has filed requests to impose travel restrictions on former President Dina Boluarte due to multiple ongoing investigations, particularly those regarding the alleged crime of undue advantage of office.

Boluarte is believed to have interfered with appointments in the EsSalud health agency and funneled social benefits for a friend of the doctor who reportedly performed her cosmetic surgeries.

Additionally, a Money Laundering unit requested a 36-month travel ban in a case linked to the alleged collection of funds—potentially sourced from the criminal organization 'Los Dinámicos del Centro'—intended to pay the civil damages fine of political leader Vladimir Cerrón.

These measures seek to ensure the former president's presence for all legal proceedings and potential accusations, Attorney General Tomás Gálvez explained.

Boluarte is also under investigation for the deaths of 49 people during police and military repression of protests, as well as the so-called “Rolexgate” scandal after wearing a watch too expensive for her income, which triggered suspicions of her taking bribes from Ayacucho Governor Wilfredo Oscorima, in exchange for favoring him with budget transfers. The items were not declared in her assets.

Other irregularities facing Peru's first-ever female head of State are the potential abandonment of office to undergo cosmetic surgery without informing Congress and her unexplained increase in her assets between 2021 and 2024.

She is also linked to the “El Cofre” case, regarding the reported use of a presidential vehicle to transport the fugitive Cerrón.

There is also a probe underway into a supposed agreement with Gálvez's predecessor, Patricia Benavides, to keep Police Chief Raúl Alfaro Alvarado in his post despite complaints, possibly to gain control over ongoing investigations.

Boluarte is also to account for her alleged abuse of authority obstructing the prosecutors investigating alleged corruption by her brother.

Speaking from her home in Lima, Boluarte emphatically denied rumors that she had gone into hiding or was seeking political asylum in another country, such as Argentina, Brazil, or Ecuador. She also mentioned that her conscience was “clear.”