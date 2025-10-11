This is what the survival ranking in Latin America would look like in the event of a world war

11th Saturday, October 2025 - 09:35 UTC Full article

In Uruguay’s case, the AI emphasized that over 99% of the country’s electricity comes from renewable sources, mainly wind and hydro power. Photo: Sebastián Astorga

An analysis conducted by the artificial intelligence ChatGPT ranked Uruguay as the Latin American country most likely to survive a potential Third World War, highlighting its political stability, energy self-sufficiency, and geographic location.

The study assessed national resilience in the face of a global conflict and placed Uruguay first, followed by Costa Rica and Chile. According to the analysis, countries with greater energy independence, institutional stability, and distance from major global conflict zones would be the most resilient in a worldwide crisis.

In Uruguay’s case, the AI emphasized that over 99% of the country’s electricity comes from renewable sources, mainly wind and hydro power, making it one of the most self-sufficient nations in the region. It also pointed to its low population density, moderate foreign policy, and long-standing democratic stability as factors that would enhance its survival prospects.

“Uruguay combines clean energy, institutional stability, and a privileged geographic position that keeps it distant from major centers of conflict,” the analysis stated.

Costa Rica ranked second due to its historic neutrality and the absence of armed forces since 1948, while Chile came third thanks to its natural protection between the Pacific Ocean and the Andes Mountains, as well as its access to strategic resources.

The report concludes that in a world marked by uncertainty and conflict, Uruguay’s unique combination of sustainability, good governance, and geographic security would make it one of the countries best prepared to withstand a large-scale global crisis.