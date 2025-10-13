All 20 surviving Israeli hostages handed over to Israel via Red Cross

Some hostages were allowed to make video calls to their families before being released

The final 20 living Israeli hostages, held captive for 738 days since the attack on October 7, 2023, were released by the pro-Palestine terrorist organization Hamas and returned to Israel on Monday morning. They were handed over to the Red Cross in two groups across Gaza. The Red Cross confirmed they were all able to walk and in a stable condition.

They were transported to the Reim military base in Israel for initial medical checks, showering, and a change of clothes before being flown to hospitals for further treatment.

Shortly before noon local time, Israel began releasing the first of 2,500 Palestinian prisoners in exchange for the hostages, including high-ranking members of Hamas and other terrorist organizations.

Some hostages were allowed to video call their families just before their release. Israeli media released images of these calls, which were criticized as a propaganda attempt by Hamas to portray itself as humane, although the initial handover on Monday was conducted without the usual Hamas fanfare.

Crowds gathered at the memorial site for the hostages in Tel Aviv early Monday to wait, celebrate, and sing songs like the Hebrew “Habay'ta” (Homeward!) as the news broke.

These steps are part of a peace plan to end the war in Gaza brokered by US President Donald Trump.

The Republican leader arrived in Israel on Monday and was greeted by Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu. He is scheduled to address the Israeli Knesset (parliament) later in the day.

A ceasefire between Israel and Hamas went into effect on Friday at noon local time. Israel has completed the pullback of its military troops to a pre-approved line within the Palestinian territory.

Aid deliveries into Gaza have resumed. Hundreds of thousands of Palestinians have returned to northern Gaza, often finding their homes reduced to rubble.