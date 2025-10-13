Falklands, prestigious awards for the design of Tussac House

13th Monday, October 2025 - 18:55 UTC

Tussac House, the first purpose-built extra care facility for the Falkland Islands, has recently won two prestigious awards and is shortlisted for another. The building was awarded the national Structural Timber Awards Healthcare Project of the Year and is shortlisted for Healthcare Estates’ New Build of the Year award, which will be judged later this month (October 2025).

The project also received the Worcestershire Architecture Awards award for Excellent Contribution to Sustainability.

Tussac House was officially opened in March 2025, and was a milestone in the progress of care services provided to our community. The building provides a high-quality, adaptable environment for persons with extra care needs, typically focusing on those with care and support needs arising as a result of an underlying condition or declining health status, bringing together technology and person-centred care to enhance residents’ independence. Tussac House includes 27 apartments and 10 single bedrooms, with maximised sea views, assistive technology, and inclusive design supporting physical and cognitive needs.

The recipient of the awards was ONE Creative environments (ONE) who were appointed by the Falkland Islands Government (FIG) to design Tussac House.

The design ambition for the project was to create a welcoming environment designed with residents and their families in mind that felt like a home rather than a hospital or an institution with communal areas and landscaped outdoor spaces, encouraging independence and group interaction.

The Falkland Islands Government wishes to congratulate ONE on winning the awards and thanks them for their partnership on developing Tussac House.

Craig Walding, Director at ONE and their Client Lead for the Falkland Islands, commented: “This has been an incredible project working with a fantastic team on the Islands. It is wonderful to see Tussac House receiving such recognition in these prestigious awards and I’d like to thank everyone who worked with us to bring the project to fruition: the Falkland Islands Government (FIG), healthcare and therapy leads, FIG Project Managers, the community and the local delivery team collaborated closely with ONE’s multi-disciplinary team, ensuring Tussac House is something we can all be proud of”.

“The design of Tussac House works in harmony with the local area while maximising the well-being potential of its location with stunning views across the harbour, beautifully landscaped external spaces as well as a highly sustainable, accessible new care facility. It has been a privilege to have delivered this project that is providing care and comfort for the Islands’ local community now and for future generations”