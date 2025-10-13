Heavy rains and floods kill at least 47 in Mexico

Several communities were still isolated as of Sunday, Sheinbaum explained

At least 47 people have been reported dead as a result of heavy rains, landslides, collapses, and flooding in Mexico as of Sunday, after a tropical system from the Gulf of America -as per US President Donald Trump's rebranding. Tropical cyclones Raymond and Priscilla caused “extraordinary rains” since Thursday. Tropical disturbance 90-E also contributed to the disaster.

The most heavily affected states are Veracruz, Puebla, and Hidalgo, which share the Sierra Madre Oriental mountain range. The government is “accelerating relief and recovery efforts in the areas affected by the rains,” the Security Secretariat said in a statement.

Civilian and military rescue teams are redoubling their efforts, aided by the dissipation of cloud cover this Sunday. Numerous roads have been blocked by landslides and mudslides, leaving dozens of small towns isolated, especially in Veracruz.

President Claudia Sheinbaum toured the main disaster areas in Veracruz and Puebla on Sunday to assess the damage and inform the population about care protocols. ”There are still several communities in Veracruz that are isolated, but, fortunately, today (Sunday), air bridges were set up to deliver food and water and to treat anyone who is sick,” Sheinbaum explained.

Residents in isolated areas are walking miles in search of food and medicine, with some merchants taking advantage of the situation by raising prices.

In a joint announcement, the Ministry of Security and Citizen Protection and the National Civil Protection Coordination (CNPC) reported that federal agencies were actively collaborating with state and local governments to accelerate the restoration of roads and electrical infrastructure.