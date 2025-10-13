Milei off to DC for meeting with Trump

Argentine President Javier Milei is due in Washington, D.C., on Monday to meet with President Donald Trump at the White House the following day to ratify a strategic alliance between both countries following the recent financial bailout agreement.

The Argentine delegation includes Presidential Secretary (and sister) Karina Milei, and Ministers Luis Toto Caputo (Economy) and Patricia Bullrich (Security). They will stay at Blair House, the official guest residence.

The agenda includes a meeting with Trump in the Oval Office, followed by a working lunch with both delegations.

The encounter with Milei follows Trump's global diplomatic tour. He is currently in the Middle East finalizing a peace agreement between Israel and Hamas.

The alliance between the United States and Argentina is based on ideological affinity between the two leaders but carries significant conditions from the US:

The Republican administration wants Argentina to position itself as a brake on China's advance in Latin America. Trump expects Milei to enact a “drastic change” in foreign policy toward Beijing, specifically by canceling the US$18.5 billion swap with the Central Bank of China, rejecting Chinese capital in technology and energy contracts, and freezing diplomatic ties with Beijing.

In exchange, the White House promises political and economic support by encouraging US companies to invest in Argentina, actively intervening in markets to prevent political erosion of the Argentine government, and providing full support for Milei's presidential reelection in 2027.

Cabinet Chief Guillermo Francos was not part of Milei's delegation, reportedly due to his statements on China, placing him outside the circle of trust for this strategic negotiation. Additionally, he is at odds with US Special Envoy for Latin America Mauricio Claver-Carone, whom he gave the thumbs down, leading to his removal as President of the Inter-American Development Bank (IDB) on Sept. 26, 2022, after an internal investigation concluded that he had violated the institution’s ethical standards by maintaining an undisclosed intimate relationship with a subordinate. At that time, Francos was serving as Argentina’s representative to the IDB, holding the position of Executive Director for Argentina and Haiti.

Milei is expected to arrive back in Buenos Aires on Wednesday at 8 am.