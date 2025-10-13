Peru's acting president hopes to appoint “broad-based” cabinet

Peruvian Acting President José Jerí, who took office early Friday morning following the dismissal of Dina Boluarte, has announced the formation of a “broad-based” cabinet to tackle crime and guide the country until 2026.

Jerí has been under heavy criticism for spending days without filling vacancies at the head of the country's ministries.

On Sunday, he thanked the outgoing Council of Ministers and stated that he would work with the new Prime Minister to finalize the “broad-based cabinet and national reconciliation.”

He also announced the convening of a National Agreement to promote political and social consensus, focusing on citizen security, guaranteeing clean elections, and boosting the economy.

When questioned about the delay, Jerí stated the new team was being “considered with due responsibility,” with the immediate priority being a major fire in San Juan de Miraflores. ”We are putting together a new cabinet, and that is all I am going to say at this time, because today's priority and urgency is precisely to address the problem of those affected. (...) The new cabinet is being considered with due responsibility. Today we are focused on the fire and the measures we are taking as a state,“ Jerí said.

Jerí is reportedly seeking a ”technical and consensus-based” cabinet, though names being mentioned are figures previously known to the state apparatus, including former ministers.

Raúl Pérez-Reyes, former Minister of Economy under Boluarte, is being touted as the leading candidate for Prime Minister (President of the Council of Ministers), which would signal a commitment to figures from the outgoing administration.

Other potential names include Cluber Aliaga (for the Interior Ministry) and Miguel Palacios Celi (for Health).

The delay is significant because, according to Article 120 of the Constitution, a president's decisions (like decrees and administrative provisions) are invalid without a minister's approval; thus, Jerí's government actions currently have no legal basis or effect.

Jerí, of the Somos Perú party, became Peru's seventh president since 2016 after Boluarte was removed by Parliament over her alleged “moral incapacity” to tackle crime.

In Congress, the Fuerza Popular party is attempting to distance itself from the executive branch, stating that Fernando Rospigliosi's role as Speaker of Congress, in lieu of Jerí, would be on an interim basis.