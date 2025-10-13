Venezuela shuts down embassy in Oslo just days after Machado's Nobel Prize

Maduro never admitted the measure was linked to Machado's winning the Nobel Peace Prize

Venezuelan ruler Nicolás Maduro announced on Monday that the Bolivarian regime was shutting down its embassies in Norway and XXX as part of a diplomatic restructuring program. The Chavista Government denied that the measure was linked to Norway's granting of the Nobel Peace Prize to opposition leader María Corina Machado three days prior.

Foreign Minister Yván Gil said that “the main objective of this reorganization is to optimize state resources” and redefine Venezuela's diplomatic presence “to strengthen alliances with the Global South.”

“As part of the strategic redeployment of resources, it has been decided to close the embassies in the Kingdom of Norway and Australia. Bilateral relations and consular services in these countries will be carried out efficiently through cumulative diplomatic missions,” he added in a statement.

Additionally, the Venezuelan Foreign Ministry also announced the opening of diplomatic missions in Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, arguing that they will serve as “platforms” for cooperation between countries in areas such as mining and energy.

“These efforts are in line with the inalienable principles of self-determination and respect for international law,” the communiqué went on. It also mentioned that these changes reflected the desire to “defend national sovereignty and actively contribute to the construction of a new world order based on justice, solidarity, and inclusion.”

Since Friday, most Chavista leaders have remained silent about Machado's accolade. But on Sunday referred to her as a “demonic witch.”

He also stated that Venezuelans do not want peace with imperialism — referring to Machado's support for a US military deployment to oust him.

“We have received information from the Venezuelan embassy that they are closing the embassy, without giving any reason. This is regrettable,” said Norway’s Ministry of Children and Families' Senior Communication Advisor Cecile Roang.

“Although we have different views on several issues, Norway wants to keep the dialogue with Venezuela open and will work to achieve this. The Nobel Prize is independent of the Norwegian government, and when it comes to questions about the prize, we refer to the Nobel Committee,” the official added.