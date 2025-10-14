Boric welcomed at Holy See by Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV welcomed Chilean President Gabriel Boric Font at the Vatican Apostolic Palace on Monday. Following the private meeting, the South American leader met with Cardinal Secretary of State Pietro Parolin and Archbishop Paul Richard Gallagher, Secretary for Relations with States.

The Holy See and Chile expressed satisfaction with their current good bilateral relations. Boric and the US-born Robert Prevost also recalled Pope John Paul II's visit to Chile in 1987 and how it was for the South American country.

President Boric described his meeting with the Pope as “pleasant and thoughtful,” where they primarily discussed the Pontiff's recent exhortation (Dilexi Te), which calls for service to the most disadvantaged. Boric stated he feels “called” by this message despite not having the “gift of faith.”

Additionally, Boric noted that he and the Pope discussed the pain caused by the abuse cases within the Catholic Church in Chile, with the former Bishop of the Peruvian City of Chiclayo specifically mentioning the Karadima and Barros cases and how much they had hurt the Argentine-born Pope Francis during his visit.

While the President and the Pontiff did not “specifically discuss” the abortion and euthanasia bills being promoted by the Chilean government, these topics were adressed during talks with Cardinal Parolin. Boric affirmed that the government respects the Church's differing opinion on these legitimate differences.

Discussions with the Secretary of State covered Chile's socio-political situation, emphasizing the fight against poverty, migration phenomena, and ethical issues. The valuable contribution of the Catholic Church in Chile was also noted.

President Boric extended an invitation to Pope Leo XIV to visit Chile, stating that the Pontiff would be welcome on behalf of the Chilean State. Also Monday, Pope Leo XIV met with Brazilian President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva in a separate encounter.