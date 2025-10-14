Falklands’ Film Company video screens, Why you should stand for election?

Frame of the video produced by Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to share the first of two videos produced by the Falkland Islands Film Company ahead of the 2025 Falklands General Election with support from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretariat's Small Branches Regional Initiative Fund.

This first video is on why you should consider standing for election.

In a few days time another video is coming, on the importance of voting!



We support the people of the Falkland Islands as they determine their own political and economic future.

2025 GENERAL ELECTION

Pre-Election Workshop

The Power of the Vote, Making your Voice Heard.

Wednesday 15th October

At the Chamber of Commerce 12.00 – 1330

Presentations from:

Dr. Andrea Clausen, FIG Chief Executive

MLA John Birmingham

MLA Roger Spink

