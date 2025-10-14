Falklands’ Film Company video screens, Why you should stand for election?

The Falkland Islands Legislative Assembly is pleased to share the first of two videos produced by the Falkland Islands Film Company ahead of the 2025 Falklands General Election with support from the Commonwealth Parliamentary Association Secretariat's Small Branches Regional Initiative Fund.
This first video is on why you should consider standing for election.
In a few days time another video is coming, on the importance of voting!
We support the people of the Falkland Islands as they determine their own political and economic future.
2025 GENERAL ELECTION
Pre-Election Workshop
The Power of the Vote, Making your Voice Heard.
Wednesday 15th October
At the Chamber of Commerce 12.00 – 1330
Presentations from:
Dr. Andrea Clausen, FIG Chief Executive
MLA John Birmingham
MLA Roger Spink
Top CommentsDisclaimer & comment rules
No comments for this story
Please log in or register (it’s free!) to comment. Login with Facebook