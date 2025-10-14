From Ukraine to the Falklands: Endurance model’s remarkable journey

14th Tuesday, October 2025 - 12:40 UTC

The scale model of Endurance aboard the RRS Sir David Attenborough

Elena Lewendon, Chief Operating Officer of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust

A model of Sir Ernest Shackleton’s famous polar vessel, crafted by a former rocket engineer in war-torn Ukraine, has set sail on the British Antarctic Survey's RRS Sir David Attenborough. The ship left Harwich for the Falkland Islands on Monday 13th October 2025.

Endurance is on the final leg of an extraordinary voyage. The fully detailed 1:52 scale model was crafted by retired Ukrainian engineer, Vitaliy Vrubel, in his home city of Dnipro as the war with Russia raged around him. Originally commissioned by the Shipwreck Treasure Museum in Charlestown, Cornwall, Mr Vrubel, who used to work on rockets, built the model under extraordinary conditions. Throughout nightly air-raid sirens, power cuts and bombardment, he drew inspiration from Shackleton’s story of courage and perseverance in the face of adversity.

Following the museum’s closure, the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust (FMHT) acquired the model to ensure it remains accessible to the public and continues to inspire future generations. After arriving safely in Cornwall from Ukraine, the model was transferred to FMHT’s care earlier this year before being delivered to Harwich, where it joined the RRS Sir David Attenborough before the vessel’s departure south. Amazingly, the model’s journey will take it into Antarctic waters before it reaches the Falklands, a fitting tribute to Shackleton’s legendary expedition. From Dnipro to Cornwall, from Harwich to the Southern Ocean, the model has crossed continents and seas, carried by the efforts of those who recognised its symbolic and historic value.

Elena Lewendon, Chief Operating Officer of the Falklands Maritime Heritage Trust, said:

“This remarkable model has already lived a story of endurance worthy of its name. We’re proud to give it a new home in the Falklands, where it will continue to connect people to Shackleton’s legacy and the enduring spirit of human determination.”

The Trust extends its thanks to all those involved in the model’s creation and preservation, from Vitaliy Vrubel and his family, the Shipwreck Treasure Museum team and the British Antarctic Survey, as it embarks on this remarkable final leg to the South Atlantic.