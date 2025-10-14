Lula meets Pope Leo XIV at Vatican

14th Tuesday, October 2025 - 13:11 UTC

Lula highlighted that Brazil had been removed from the Hunger Map

President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva of Brazil and First Lady Janja da Silva met with Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican on Monday. During the encounter, they reviewed religious issues, as well as the situation in the South American country amid global challenges.

Lula asked the Pope to join him in creating a “broad movement of indignation against inequality” in the world. The President also congratulated the Pontiff on his recent Apostolic Exhortation Dilexi Te, praising its call not to separate faith from love for the poorest.

Also present at the audience were Ministers Mauro Vieira (Foreign Affairs), Wellington Dias (Development and Social Assistance), and Paulo Teixeira (Agrarian Development); as well as Senator Ana Paula Lobato.

The Workers' Party (PT) leader invited the Pope to participate in the COP 30 climate conference, to be held in Belém next month, but the US-born Robert Prevost declined due to commitments related to the 2025 Jubilee. However, he guaranteed that the Vatican would be represented at the event.

Lula also told Leo XIV about Brazil's progress, noting that the country had been removed from the Hunger Map for the second time and was now promoting the debate globally through the Global Alliance against Hunger and Poverty. Later on Monday, the South American leader also expressed happiness that the Pope “intends to visit Brazil at the appropriate time.”

“He will be welcomed with the affection, hospitality, and faith of the Brazilian people,” Lula also pointed out.

During his trip to Rome, Lula will be attending the World Food Forum 2025 at the Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO) headquarters, marking the agency's 80th anniversary. Also attending this gathering will be Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi, who will also be meeting with Pope Leo XIV later this week.