Paraguay's economy has positive figures to show

14th Tuesday, October 2025 - 09:20 UTC

Manufacturing increased by 5.9% in August, the BCP found

According to a Central Bank report released on Monday in Asunción, Paraguay's monthly economic activity indicator (IMAEP) went up by 4.5% in August year-on-year, accumulating a growth of 5.6% through the end of August 2025, driven particularly by the Secondary Sector's 7.1% adjustment amid a strong performance in electricity (both generation and distribution), as well as construction, both private and public.

Additionally, Manufacturing increased by 5.9%, with positive impacts from the production of oils, dairy, sugar, beverages, textiles, and metals, despite declines in meat and other foodstuffs.

Services grew by 4.9%, with positive dynamics in hotels, commerce, finance, and transport, but a poor performance in government, telecommunications, and information services.

Paraguay's Primary Sector (Agriculture/Livestock) went up by 4.3%, supported by higher production of corn, wheat, rice, and cotton, and strong livestock performance in pig slaughter, milk, and eggs. Lower soybean, cattle, and poultry production mitigated the overall result.

A separate study from the Vice Ministry of Industry showed that the Maquila Sector —an export-oriented industrial framework that allows foreign companies to process goods or services in Paraguay with significant tax and customs benefits— shipped US$921 million worth of goods from January to September 2025, or US$117 million more than in the same period in 2024.

Topping the list were auto parts, clothing and textiles, aluminum products, and food products. The sector generated over 35,000 jobs, with a net increase of 6,550 new posts in the past 12 months.

The sector recorded a positive trade balance, with exports exceeding imports by 83%, thus demonstrating a significant added value to products manufactured under the regime.

Mercosur was the primary destination, accounting for 81% of exports, with Brazil (64%) and Argentina (15%) being the top trading partners.