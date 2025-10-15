Brazil wants sustainable fuels quadrupled

Brazil launched on Tuesday an initiative called the “Belém Commitment for Sustainable Fuels” -or “Belém 4x”- to quadruple production and use of sustainable fuels by 2035. The motion has been supported by India, Italy, and Japan, it was announced on the second and final day of Pre-COP negotiations in Brasilia.

The text is being finalized and will be published in the coming days, according to the Itamaraty Palace. The idea is that it can be endorsed during the Climate Summit on November 6 and 7 in Belém, when heads of state and government will meet to kick off the COP30 negotiations, which will begin three days later.

The goal of quadrupling the production of sustainable fuels is based on a report by the International Energy Agency (IEA) entitled Delivering Sustainable Fuels - Pathways to 2035, published earlier. The document points to alternatives such as hydrogen and derivatives, biofuels, biogases, and synthetics to expand the base of use and dissemination of this type of energy.

“Countries like Brazil are well positioned to make a contribution beyond themselves, because we have renewable and diversified energy sources, but it is possible to work together to increase renewable energies in the global energy matrix. They are key to reducing our dependence on fossil fuels,” said Brazilian Minister of the Environment and Climate Change Marina Silva.

“And here I think it is extremely important to have the most respected agency specializing in energy saying how important it is to quadruple sustainable fuels,” added COP30 President Ambassador André Corrêa do Lago.

The goal of quadrupling sustainable fuels is an addition to tripling global renewable energy production capacity and doubling energy efficiency rates by 2030, which was approved at COP28, held in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, in 2023. It was at that edition that countries adopted, for the first time, a collective decision to “move away from fossil fuels” and, at the same time, dramatically expand clean and sustainable energy sources, prioritizing generation from sources such as solar, wind, hydroelectric, biomass, and geothermal. (Source: Agencia Brasil)