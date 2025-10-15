Indec says inflation in Argentina went up 2.1% last month

The Indec's figures matched the REM projections

According to a report released on Tuesday by Argentina's National Institute of Statistics and Censuses (Indec), the country's Consumer Price Index (CPI) increased by 2.1% in September 2025, for an accumulated 22% in the first three quarters of the year and a 31.8% interannually.

Posting the highest increases were Housing, Water, Electricity, Gas, and Other Fuels: 3.1% (driven by rents and utility rates); Education also 3.1%, and Transport 3.0%. These key services for the middle class were reportedly the hardest hit by policies since the Libertarian administration of President Javier Milei took over on Dec. 10, 2023.

On the other hand, various items recorded below-average adjustments, with Food and Non-alcoholic Beverages reaching 1.9%, Recreation and Culture grossing 1.3%, and Restaurants and Hotels 1.1%.

Healthcare experienced a 2.3% increase, while goods and services, including clothing and footwear, rose by 2.1%, aligning with the overall trend.

Regulated prices (2.6%) led the increase, followed by Seasonal prices (2.2%) and Core CPI (1.9%).

The highest year-on-year increases included Education (62.2%), followed by Housing, Water, Electricity, and Cooking Gas (49.3%).

Notable food increases included round tomatoes (30.9%) and lemons (16.6%). Items that decreased included white rice (-3.7%), whole chicken (-3.3%), and fresh milk (-2.2%).

The division with the greatest impact on regional monthly variation was Food and non-alcoholic beverages, except in Patagonia, where it was Transport.

The Market Expectations Outlook (REM) drafted by the Central Bank using private sector projections had foreseen inflation for September 2025 to stand at 2.1%, with year-end inflation forecasted to reach 30%. After a marked deceleration in May (1.5%), following April (2.8%) and March (3.7%), the rate began to edge upward again in June (1.6%), continuing through July and August (both at 1.9%).