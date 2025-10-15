Paraguayan e-commerce becomes a consolidated business

The average Paraguayan shopper uses 2.5 different channels

According to the Paraguayan Chamber of Electronic Commerce (Capace), the activity in the South American country is going through its best year with a projected growth of 75% compared to 2024, thanks to the digitalization of small businesses and increasing consumer confidence.

In the last 12 months, 8 out of 10 Paraguayans have made at least one digital purchase, and the frequency of monthly or more frequent buyers is increasing annually as values such as convenience, speed, and shopping experience prevail over price.

Capace also found that 68% of users cite the ease of the process and home delivery as the main reasons for choosing the digital channel, with 92% of Paraguayan customers buying from local stores, indicating a mature habit built on trust in local offerings.

The Chamber also said that MSMEs (Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises were considered the “heart of the ecosystem.” Hence, the promotion of their digital formalization and access to electronic payment methods, logistics platforms, and training.

While 81% of online purchases are still personal, business-to-business (B2B) use is growing steadily, particularly for food, supplies, and technology. Digitalization of these businesses is seen as a driver of job creation and economic and financial inclusion.

Capace forecasts a highly positive outlook for 2025, expecting the e-commerce business to reach US$2.984 billion by the end of the year, showing that the country's sector is no longer in the adoption phase but in a stage of sustained expansion and maturity. This trend is expected to be fueled by micro-business digitalization, B2B consolidation, and the advancement of interoperable payment methods.

Technological innovations, especially Artificial Intelligence (AI) (in chatbots, virtual assistants, and predictive systems), are setting trends, while omnichannel platforms that integrate websites, social media, apps, and WhatsApp are vital, as the average Paraguayan shopper uses 2.5 different channels.

The guild also noted that a stable macroeconomic context is favorable, projecting a near 4% GDP growth for 2025, positioning e-commerce as a strategic channel for expansion and efficiency.