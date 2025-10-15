Trump sends stern warning about future US economic aid to Argentina

Milei and Trump had lunch with their teams, but no one-on-one talk

US President Donald Trump said on Tuesday that his country's help to Argentina hinged on Javier Milei's La Libertad Avanza (LLA) winning the upcoming midterms, followed by reelection in 2027. Trump stressed that the upcoming elections were “very important” and “being watched by the world.”

“Victory is very important; it is very important to know who is going to win the election, whether it will be a socialist or not,” Trump said.

If a “socialist or a communist” were to win the upcoming Oct. 26 elections (or in 2027), the US would “feel differently about making an investment” and “will not be generous with Argentina,” he added during a working meeting with the Argentine head of State and both leaders' teams at the White House.

However, the one-on-one sit-down at the Oval Office announced by Argentine diplomatic sources never took place. In Buenos Aires circles, Foreign Minister Gerardo Werthein's future could hang in the balance.

Trump explicitly warned that US financial support for Argentina was conditional on the country's political direction. He also expressed strong disapproval of any potential military agreement with China, particularly regarding military bases in Patagonia.

“If Milei does not win the election, I know that the person who would be running in 2027 is a far-left communist responsible for leading the country into this problem in the first place. If that happens, then we will not be generous with Argentina,” Trump forecast.

“Great meeting today with Javier Milei! He is doing the right things for his Country. I hope the people of Argentina understand how good a job he is doing, and will support his work during the upcoming Midterms, so we can continue to help him achieve Argentina’s incredible potential. Javier Milei has my Complete and Total Endorsement — He will not let you down. MAKE ARGENTINA GREAT AGAIN!” he also posted on social media.

Milei thanked Trump for his support for the “free world” against the “threat of 21st-century socialism.” He was also grateful to Secretary of the Treasury Scott Bessent for helping to overcome Argentina's liquidity problem, which he attributed to “political attacks... from our opponents.”

”I want to thank Secretary (Scott) Bessent for his tremendous work in helping to overcome Argentina's liquidity problem as a result of the political attacks we received from our opponents, who do not want Argentina to embrace the ideas of freedom but rather outdated ideas that lead to socialism,“ Milei pointed out.

”Honored to participate in @POTUS meeting with President @JMilei to discuss how Argentina can be Great Again by embracing economic freedom. President Milei has given Argentina a chance to end a decades-long decline under Peronism, and we hope Argentina seizes the opportunity under his leadership,” Bessent wrote on X.

The Argentine president was also scheduled to participate in the ceremony honoring Charlie Kirk, the activist who was murdered on September 10 in Utah, and then fly back to Buenos Aires, where he is due on Wednesday morning.