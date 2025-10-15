Uruguay poised to pass Latin America's first euthanasia law

The Uruguayan Senate is set to approve the historic “Dignified Death Law,” with broad public support and deep ethical and political implications.

Uruguay is on the verge of becoming the first country in Latin America to legalize euthanasia through legislation, a historic step that could redefine the regional debate on the right to die with dignity. The bill, known as the Dignified Death Law, will be voted on this Wednesday in the Senate, where the progressive bloc holds a majority.

The law would allow any Uruguayan citizen or legal resident, of legal age and sound mind, to request euthanasia if they suffer from an incurable and irreversible illness or unbearable suffering that causes a severe deterioration in their quality of life.

“It’s a powerful, profound, and sensible bill,” said Federico Preve, a neurologist and lawmaker from the Broad Front, one of its main proponents. “It recognizes a human right to die with dignity, with clear guarantees based on international experience.”

Stories behind the debate

The legislative advance comes amid growing social support. According to a Cifra poll, 62% of Uruguayans favor legalizing euthanasia. Beyond statistics, the debate has been humanized through stories like that of Florencia Salgueiro, daughter of a patient with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS) who died in 2020 without access to this right.

“My father asked to die with lucidity. His end was torture,” said Salgueiro, now part of Empatía, a group of families and patients advocating for the law. “We fight so that no one else has to go through the same suffering.”

Another key voice is Beatriz Gelós, also diagnosed with ALS. Speaking from a nursing home in Montevideo, she said: “I fight for everyone’s right to choose individually. I want the peace of mind that a dignified death law would bring me. No more suffering — I can’t take it anymore.”

An ethical and political crossroads

The bill reaches the Senate after years of failed attempts. It was originally introduced by former Colorado Party lawmaker Ope Pasquet, who took a Senate seat this Wednesday to defend it:

“There is no dignity without freedom. No one will be forced to die, nor prevented from doing so if they suffer without remedy. It’s freedom to choose — that’s what we demand.”

The strongest opposition comes from Prudencia Uruguay, a civic group that argues the bill “discriminates against the most vulnerable and lacks sufficient safeguards.” “What’s at stake are two different conceptions of human rights,” said spokesperson Miguel Pastorino.

A law with regional impact

If passed, Uruguay would become the first Latin American country to legalize euthanasia through legislation, distinguishing itself from Colombia and Ecuador, where the practice was decriminalized by court rulings.

“The bill doesn’t impose beliefs; it grants freedom,” concluded Preve. “Those who wish to exercise this right will be able to do so. Those who don’t, won’t. With this law, Uruguay will be a more humane, compassionate, and freer country.”