Bolivian Senate passes bill allowing direct fuel imports

16th Thursday, October 2025 - 19:55 UTC Full article

Petrol stations must prioritize YPFB's supply, but may seek other options if it fails to deliver

Bolivia's Senate has passed a bill allowing for the direct import of fuels by petrol stations to make up for the shortages stemming from the State-run oil company YPFB's lack of US dollars to secure further imports. The initiative was then sent to the Lower House for final approval.

”On an exceptional basis and for a period of three (3) months from the publication of this law, private individuals or legal entities are authorized to import diesel and gasoline for sale on the domestic market,” Senator Centa Rek's bill read.

The bill authorizes private individuals or legal entities to directly import diesel and gasoline for sale on the domestic market for a period of 90 days. These imports will be exempt from Transfer Tax (IT) and Value Added Tax (VAT).

Gas must prioritize purchases from YPFB, but if supply is not guaranteed after 10 days, a special license (LEIDD) will be automatically issued by the National Hydrocarbons Agency (ANH) within 48 business hours, enabling direct imports.

However, a distinction must be made by retailers between subsidized fuel and directly imported fuel, and submit online reports to the ANH detailing the percentages sold. “Individuals or legal entities must have the necessary equipment to differentiate between subsidized diesel and gasoline and that which will be imported directly,” states Article 3 of the bill.

Bolivia's fuel constraints have impacted daily life in Santa Cruz and the surrounding department. The Gabriel René Moreno Autonomous University (UAGRM) has decided to hold virtual classes from October 16 to 20 to ensure academic continuity despite transport issues.

“Academic units are requested to coordinate internally the implementation and monitoring of this temporary modality, within the framework of current university regulations,” UAGRM Public Relations Chief Manfredo Bravo said in a document.