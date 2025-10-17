FACh helicopter goes missing

Chile's Air Force (FACh) lost contact on Thursday afternoon with an MH-60M Black Hawk helicopter carrying four crew members near the Eduardo García Soto refuge in a remote area of the Southern Ice Fields in the Aysén region.

The aircraft had taken off from the Villa O'Higgins airfield and was headed for the Southern Ice Fields. The FACh immediately activated its Search and Rescue System (SAR) protocol, deploying helicopters, planes, and institutional PARASAR personnel to the area where the helicopter was last seen, Defense Ministry and FACh sources confirmed. The Army is also joining the effort, with a special team to assist in the search.

PARASAR refers to Chile’s elite Air Force Search and Rescue Paratrooper unit, specialized in aerial rescue and humanitarian missions. It stands for “Paracaidistas de Rescate Aéreo y Salvamento,” which translates to “Air Rescue and Salvage Paratroopers,” usually involved in SAR missions assisting downed pilots and isolated personnel in remote or hazardous environments, humanitarian support in natural disasters or emergencies, often in areas inaccessible by conventional means, and special reconnaissance tasks.

The origins of PARASAR trace back to military needs during World War II, particularly the rescue of aircrews. Over time, their role expanded to include civilian rescue operations, especially after the 1944 Chicago Convention, which formalized international standards for air navigation and safety.

These paratroopers undergo rigorous training in extreme conditions—such as glacier operations above 3,000 meters—to maintain readiness for diverse terrains and climates.

“According to Air Force Chief of Staff Hugo Rodríguez, all necessary resources have been deployed in the search,” said Defense Minister Adriana Delpiano.