Greek Parliament passes bill providing for 13-hour workdays

The measure by Greece's Parliament was deemed a setback to labor rights

Greece's Parliament approved this week a controversial labor reform that allows for an extended workday of up to 13 hours, despite widespread national protests and strikes.

Adherence to the “Fair Work for All” program is on a voluntary basis for employees and can occur on a limited number of occasions, up to 37 days annually (roughly three days per month). It applies primarily to sectors like hospitality, tourism, manufacturing, retail, and agriculture, often during peak season or for staff-constrained enterprises. Supermarkets are excluded.

The national limit of 48 hours per week (calculated on a four-month average) and 150 hours of overtime per year remains in place.

Workers who agree to the extended hours will receive a 40% bonus for each additional hour worked.

The conservative government of Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis argues the law offers “voluntary flexibility,” addresses labor shortages, and provides “better pay.” It added that no worker can be dismissed for refusing the scheme.

The bill passed narrowly with the votes of the ruling New Democracy party and two independents. The entire opposition voted against it, with the main opposition party, Syriza, abstaining to avoid “legitimizing a monstrous law.”

The measure led to widespread protests, general strikes, and mass marches across Greece, with demonstrators in Athens carrying slogans like “No to 13 hours of slavery.”

Trade unions and opposition parties maintain that the law “institutionalizes exploitation,” is a historic setback for workers' rights, and effectively abolishes the eight-hour workday. They claim the “voluntary” nature is a sham, as employees fear dismissal if they refuse.

Despite having one of the highest average annual working hours in Europe, Greece's productivity is one of the lowest in a country with a poor purchasing power compared to other European Union members.