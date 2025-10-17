Orsi holds meetings with Pope and Italian authorities

It was Orsi's first trip to the Vatican since becoming President on March 1

“Paloma de la Paz” (Dove of Peace), created by Uruguayan artist Pablo Atchugarry.

Uruguayan President Yamandú Orsi met at the Vatican on Friday with Pope Leo XIV after both leaders participated on the previous day at FAO's 80th-anniversary ceremony in Rome.

Joining the South American leader were his wife, Laura Alonsopérez, as well as Ministers Mario Lubetkin (Foreign Affairs) and Alfredo Fratti (Livestock).

The Uruguayan delegation presented the Pontiff with a sculpture titled “Paloma de la Paz” (Dove of Peace), created by Uruguayan artist Pablo Atchugarry. The piece is now displayed in an internal Vatican courtyard.

The private meeting focused on strengthening ties between Uruguay and the Holy See and included a formal invitation for the Pope to visit Uruguay. Following the Papal audience, the delegation met with Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican's Secretary of State.

Orsi's Vatican stop followed his participation as the only Latin American head of state to speak in the 80th anniversary of the UN Food and Agriculture Organization (FAO). According to Lubetkin, the trip was part of a specific diplomatic strategy aimed at positioning Uruguay as a key player in global agro-food issues and international cooperation. It was Orsi's first trip to the Vatican since becoming President on March 1.

On Thursday, Orsi also held meetings with Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, focusing on trade and security cooperation.

Regarding the ratification of the Southern Common Market (Mercosur) Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with the European Union (EU), Orsi reported strong Italian support, noting the hosting country's record “tipping the balance” within the EU. He also mentioned that there were “very few signs against” the FTA. The Broad Front (Frente Amplio - FA) politician also sensed an “interest in signing in December.”

The president discussed security and the fight against organized crime, noting that his country could “learn much from how the Italians work” in this area, including the functioning of their Public Prosecutor's Office and Judiciary, as Uruguay is debating whether to establish a Ministry of Justice.

After Orsi invited Meloni to visit Uruguay, the Italian head of Government did not rule out the possibility since she already has plans to travel to Paraguay and Argentina.