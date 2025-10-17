Peru's Acting President on the brink of impeachment after less than a week

Jerí said he would not be resigning

Thousands of Peruvians marched in Lima and other cities on Thursday, driven by discontent over government corruption and high levels of insecurity. The country's one-house Congress launched the proceedings towards the impeachment of Acting President José Jerí, who took over as chief executive on Oct. 10 following Dina Boluarte's snap removal from office.

Among the protesters at Plaza San Martín were students, teachers, and workers, who reportedly threw incendiary objects as they clashed with law enforcement forces, resulting in 102 civilians hospitalized and 40 police officers injured.

One demonstrator died, apparently killed by a plainclothes police officer, and eight people were arrested for crimes against public order.

Unrest grew this week as Jerí appointed his new cabinet, including the controversial Ernesto Álvarez Miranda as Chairman of the Council of Ministers (also referred to as Prime Minister), who has six charges filed against him with the Public Prosecutor's Office, including two investigations for alleged sexual abuse in 2016.

Jerí too has been singled out for an alleged sexual assault against a 31-year-old woman in 2024. The victim claimed to have lost consciousness after drinking alcohol on a trip and woke up naked next to a garment belonging to the current head of State.

Both men's cases were shelved by the judiciary as the government insists these were “just allegations that have not resulted in convictions.” However, feminist groups condemned their appointments, viewing them as evidence of a systemic problem, whereby victims who file complaints face “social stigma, endless processes.”

Thursday's street violence prompted several lawmakers to file a motion of censure against Jerí and the legislative body's board of directors. Following a meeting with congressional leaders, President Jerí announced: “I will not resign. My responsibility is to maintain the stability of the country.” He committed to guaranteeing the 2026 presidential elections.

The current government faces deep public discontent and mistrust of representative institutions, with left-wing critics arguing that the new administration is the result of backroom political power-sharing rather than a popular mandate.