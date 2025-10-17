US-Argentina relationship: Ambassadors make optimistic remarks

“A big hug to my Argentine brothers and sisters: Together in freedom!” Lamelas wrote on social media

Washington's Ambassador to Buenos Aires, Peter Lamelas, announced “big news” was on its way, probably regarding a strengthened economic alliance and a trade agreement. His statements were backed by similar comments from Argentina's mission chief in the United States, Alec Oxenford.

Lamelas claimed that new developments would “further strengthen the economic alliance,” expressing confidence that Argentina was on the “right path to prosperity as a democratic, free-market, and sovereign republic.”

“I am confident in the future of our enduring friendship with the Argentine people,” Lamelas wrote on X. “A big hug to my Argentine brothers and sisters: Together in freedom!” he added.

Meanwhile, Oxenford confirmed that a significant trade agreement was finalized during the recent meeting between Presidents Donald Trump and Javier Milei. The diplomat emphasized that he could not provide details on the agreement's scope due to confidentiality reasons.

The understanding is viewed as the culmination of months of diplomatic work and a testament to the “unprecedented milestone” and “unusual sign of trust and respect” displayed during the meeting between Presidents Trump and Milei at the White House.

Additionally, Oxenford suggested in a radio interview that the “repercussions” of the meeting will be realized in the coming months, ranging from trade agreements to a new “kick-off of the relationship.” He also criticized the White House press corps for taking Trump's comments out of context, asserting that the US support for Argentina was “total, explicit, and solid” and not conditional on the outcome of Argentina's upcoming midterms. “I think we will have very good news shortly,” he also pointed out. But for now, “I can't comment on it.”

“When your friends do well, you do well too. The United States has proven this many times around the world, for example, in South Korea,” said the Argentine Ambassador. “A prosperous Argentina is good for everyone. No one wants an Argentina that is not sovereign. These decisions strengthen Argentina. They will allow us to better defend our sovereignty. I see no contradiction.”