US Southcom Chief to retire by year's end

17th Friday, October 2025 - 13:25 UTC Full article

Holsey took over as Southcom Chief in Nov. 2024

US Navy Admiral Alvin Holsey, who is in charge of the Southern Command (Southcom), will retire from active service in December 2025, Secretary of War Pete Hegseth announced on Thursday. Holsey took command in November 2024, succeeding Army General Laura Richardson. Thus, his early departure is unusual, as these four-star postings typically last three to four years.

It is unclear why Holsey is retiring early. The news follows Hegseth confirming that some recent sudden military retirements during President Donald Trump's administration were, in fact, firings. However, in this case, Hegseth praised Holsey's “37 years of distinguished service,” while the Admiral released a brief statement expressing honor for his service. “Admiral Holsey has demonstrated unwavering commitment to mission, people, and nation,” Hegseth wrote.

“The Southcom team has made lasting contributions to the defense of our nation and will continue to do so,” Holsey posted on the command's Facebook page. “I am confident that you will forge ahead, focused on your mission that strengthens our nation and ensures its longevity as a beacon of freedom around the globe,” he added.

Holsey's short tenure coincided with a major US military buildup in the Caribbean Sea, with eight Navy ships and approximately 10,000 troops deployed for counternarcotics operations.

The Admiral oversaw the strikes on vessels claimed to be carrying drugs off the coast of Venezuela, which have resulted in at least 27 deaths. The sixth and, so far, last of these attacks was carried out on Thursday.

It was also the first such move to leave any survivors, although no reports were made available as to their condition or any potential fatalities. Unlike previous strikes, this attack was not announced by President Trump on his social media accounts, although officials confirmed it to media outlets such as CBS.

The United States military has repeatedly fired on suspected drug boats in the Caribbean, intensifying tensions with Venezuela. The attacks have drawn criticism because the Trump administration initially offered no legal basis for the operations, which critics view as extrajudicial killings in international waters.

The new strike follows Trump's announcement on Wednesday that he authorized the CIA to conduct covert operations against Venezuela and that he was considering land operations.

The US is treating alleged drug traffickers as “unlawful combatants.”

However, there is growing concern on Capitol Hill, with some lawmakers seeking legal justification and others arguing the strikes violate US and international law. In this scenario, the news of Holsey's retirement came as a surprise.