Falklands’ avian influenza, Yorke Bay Gentoo Colony closed to Public Access

18th Saturday, October 2025 - 06:46 UTC Full article

On Wednesday, 15 October, swabs from 3 dead Gentoo penguins from Yorke Bay returned positive results for highly pathogenic avian influenza. On Sunday, 12 October, more than one hundred carcasses were observed at the site, with several more symptomatic individuals also counted. Estimated further mortality for the week of 13 October exceeded the threshold for review of current management.

Given the proximity of the affected colony to Stanley, the density of wildlife in the area, and the long-term economic, reputational and public importance of the site, a Level 3 response will be followed. Yorke Bay Gentoo colony will therefore be closed to public access and is declared an infected place. This decision was made following consultation between the Veterinary Service, the Departments of Agriculture and Environment, Falkland Islands Tourist Board and subject specialists from South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute, Falklands Conservation and the Joint Nature Conservation Committee.

No persons (vehicle or foot traffic) are permitted within the Yorke Bay colony closure area (see map) without authorization from the Director of Natural Resources. Access to adjacent areas of the Common and the Magellanic colony at Gypsy Cove are still permitted but the public are requested to follow posted signage and strict biosecurity guidelines.

The public are reminded to:

• Remain at least 6 meters away from any wildlife species

• NOT TOUCH dead or sick birds but report them to the Veterinary Services on 27366 or 55366 out of hours.

Since Sunday 12 October 2025, 41 new suspect birds/animals have been reported. Three birds were collected for testing all of which returned positive results. Monitoring of mortality and regular testing will continue to evaluate the progression of the outbreak.

The Declaration will be reviewed on Monday 3 November 2025.

FIG have prepared information and guidance about bird flu and preventative measures to try and reduce the spread of the virus. This guidance can be found here: https://falklands.gov.fk/agriculture/avian-influenza