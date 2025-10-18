Falklands, Civil Works Begin on Next Sapper Hill Housing Phase

18th Saturday, October 2025 - 06:30 UTC Full article

The construction involving 111 housing serviced plots is anticipated to last approximately two years

The Public Works Department and RSK Falkland Islands (RSK) have informed the public that civil works for the new Sapper Hill Housing Development Phase 7 are scheduled to commence during the week of 20 October 2025.

The construction involving 111 housing serviced plots is anticipated to last approximately two years. During this period, construction vehicles will be using Diamond Jubilee Road to transport materials to and from the site. Traffic management and signage will be in place to ensure public safety. Road users and pedestrians are asked to exercise caution and follow all signs in the area.

From the week of 27 October 2025, RSK will begin the excavation and installation of high voltage cabling to the south of the new development, within the common area. Members of the public are advised to stay clear of this area.

We apologize for any inconvenience this may cause and thank the public for their cooperation throughout the duration of the works.